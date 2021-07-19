Aave founder hints at developing ‘Twitter on Ethereum’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
18

Aave founder hints at developing ‘Twitter on Ethereum’

Aave founder Stani Kulechov told his 90,000 Twitter followers on Saturday that his protocol should build “Twitter on ” after Jack Dorsey said he was developing a new (BTC)-centric financial services platform with striking similarities to Aave.

Dorsey tweeted Thursday that Square Inc (NYSE:)., his mobile payment company, was creating a new business “focused on building an open developer platform with the sole goal of making it easy to create non-custodial, permissionless, and decentralized financial services.”