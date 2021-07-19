Aave founder hints at developing ‘Twitter on Ethereum’ By Cointelegraph

Aave founder hints at developing ‘Twitter on Ethereum’
Aave founder Stani Kulechov told his 90,000 Twitter followers on Saturday that his protocol should build “Twitter on ” after Jack Dorsey said he was developing a new (BTC)-centric financial services platform with striking similarities to Aave.
Dorsey tweeted Thursday that Square Inc (NYSE:)., his mobile payment company, was creating a new business “focused on building an open developer platform with the sole goal of making it easy to create non-custodial, permissionless, and decentralized financial services.”
