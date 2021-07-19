30 Celeb Interview Moments That Never Should’ve Happened

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
15

“Unprofessional” doesn’t even begin to sum it up.

We’ve asked the members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us which celebrity interview moment was inappropriate or uncalled for. Here’s what they said:

1.

When interviewers pressured Shawn Mendes into answering invasive questions by playing a game where they’d electrically shock their coworker for each question he didn’t want to answer.


The Edge NX / Via youtube.com

“Shawn Mendes was around 19 years old. He was visibly uncomfortable and was probably terrified on the inside.”

Hoggingmylifee

2.

When an interviewer took off her shirt and tried to get the members of 5 Seconds of Summer to do the same.


R101 / Via youtube.com

“That was the worst interview I’ve seen. It was clear they were all very uncomfortable.”

neroiris

3.

When Howard Stern body-shamed Anna Nicole Smith and tried to force her to weigh herself during her interview:

4.

When Janet Jackson told David Letterman she didn’t want to talk about her performance at Super Bowl XXXVIII with Justin Timberlake, but he ignored her and still asked.

5.

When Howard Stern made a bet with Freddie Prinze Jr. that his marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar wouldn’t last 10 years.

6.

When David Letterman sucked on Jennifer Aniston’s hair.


CBS

“She was clearly very uncomfortable but tried to stay professional. He’s so gross.”

katrawling

7.

When Wendy Williams asked Laverne Cox extremely personal questions about her transition.


CBS Television Distribution

8.

When Ellen made a whole game out of which English words Sofía Vergara could and couldn’t pronounce.


NBC

“Ellen laughed at her the whole time.”

foxja2005

9.

When Oprah was insensitive to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen about their weights.


ABC

“When she interviewed the Olsen twins, she was so disrespectful the whole time. That interview is probably why they’re so notoriously private now.”

diyanahj

10.

When Ellen asked Justin Bieber why his wife wasn’t pregnant yet.


NBC

“You could tell he got really uncomfortable, and it’s none of her business anyway.”

fortnjen001

11.

When Wendy Williams told Alyssa Milano that she doesn’t think mothers should publicly breastfeed after Alyssa Milano had spoken about the backlash she got for posting a picture of herself breastfeeding.


CBS Television Distribution

12.

When Jay Leno asked Kanye West if his recently deceased mother would be ashamed of him for interrupting Taylor Swift’s speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.


Citytv / NBC

“I don’t support Kanye, but asking a question like that when someone is in such a vulnerable state is just wrong.”

seapens2095

13.

When Robert Downey Jr. was promoting a Marvel movie and was asked about his past drug use and getting arrested.


Channel 4 News

“RDJ clearly looked like he didn’t want to answer but the interviewer kept pushing him to the point where RDJ left the room.”

tatumrosner

14.

When Wendy Williams asked 18-year-old Marcus Scribner if he was a virgin.


CBS Television Distribution

“He was super uncomfortable and to make it worse, his dad was on the side with the camera witnessing everything. She said the reason why she asked was because his character on Black-ish was sexually active. Luckily, he just nervously laughed it off and said that the audience can use their imagination on that subject.”

jsmnmllr164

15.

When an interviewer asked One Direction which band member sleeps with the most women.

16.

When Katie Couric asked Carmen Carrera if she’d gotten bottom surgery.


ABC

“Carmen wasn’t comfortable with the question. Laverne Cox was also on the show and she was quick to shut Katie down with an eloquent explanation as to why her line of questioning was offensive.”

myviolentheartandsoul

17.

When Howard Stern interviewed Emma Bunton (aka Baby Spice) and was offensive and sexist the whole time.

18.

When a red carpet interviewer at the Grammys told Taylor Swift she’d be walking home with a lot of men that night.

19.

When Ellen asked BTS if they’ve ever hooked up with their fans.


NBC

“So disrespectful and it made RM so uncomfortable. She then took it a step further when they didn’t answer and asked the translator to translate for her. Not funny.”

kirstinguardian

20.

When Howard Stern asked Sarah Michelle Gellar how hairy her vagina was.

21.

When Ellen forced Mariah Carey to drink alcohol to prove she wasn’t pregnant.


Entertainment Tonight / NBC

22.

When David Letterman asked Lindsay Lohan questions about rehab that hadn’t been approved.


CBS

“Letterman started addiction-shaming her and her rehab failures, and kept pressing on her. She handled it well, but ew.”

jessicab44f8ce128

23.

When Anderson Cooper was interviewing Lady Gaga and brought up the rumors about her having a penis.

24.

When Ellen brought up Justin Bieber’s nude paparazzi photos and displayed them on a huge screen.


NBC

“She was disregarding the fact that he was obviously uncomfortable.”

bhenaultbassett

25.

When Ellen put photos of famous men and Taylor Swift’s exes on a big screen and asked her which ones she dated.


Warner Bros. Television Distribution

“Ellen was basically slut-shaming her. Taylor legit almost started crying and Ellen was cackling like an old witch! It is so upsetting!”

misteryahoo

26.

When Conan O’Brien was staring at Nicole Scherzinger’s chest and she called him out.


TBS

“Conan O’Brien has made so many women on his show visually uncomfortable. Even though they both play it off like a joke, it was so inappropriate.”

username___redacted

27.

When Wendy Williams defended Trey Songz after Keke Palmer called him out for pressuring her to be in his music video and then featuring her in it without her consent.


CBS Television Distribution

28.

When Cara Delevingne was on Good Morning Sacramento and they mocked her because she didn’t seem excited.


CBS

“They began by getting her name wrong. Later, when she gave a dry response, they told her she should take a nap and drink a Red Bull, then continued to mock her even after the interview was over and she was gone.”

yukioaqualinekirko

29.

When Ellen repeatedly asked Taylor Swift and Zac Efron if they were dating when they went on her show to promote The Lorax.


Warner Bros. Television Distribution

“It was SO rude and uncomfortable for both of them.”

brennaboo

30.

And finally, when Megan Fox brought up that she was sexualized from a young age and Jimmy Kimmel shut her down and made jokes.

What’s another completely uncalled-for celebrity interview moment? Let us know in the comments.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR