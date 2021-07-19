30 Celeb Interview Moments That Never Should’ve Happened

“Unprofessional” doesn’t even begin to sum it up.
We’ve asked the members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us which celebrity interview moment was inappropriate or uncalled for. Here’s what they said:
1.
When interviewers pressured Shawn Mendes into answering invasive questions by playing a game where they’d electrically shock their coworker for each question he didn’t want to answer.
2.
When an interviewer took off her shirt and tried to get the members of 5 Seconds of Summer to do the same.
3.
When Howard Stern body-shamed Anna Nicole Smith and tried to force her to weigh herself during her interview:
4.
When Janet Jackson told David Letterman she didn’t want to talk about her performance at Super Bowl XXXVIII with Justin Timberlake, but he ignored her and still asked.
5.
When Howard Stern made a bet with Freddie Prinze Jr. that his marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar wouldn’t last 10 years.
6.
When David Letterman sucked on Jennifer Aniston’s hair.
7.
When Wendy Williams asked Laverne Cox extremely personal questions about her transition.
8.
When Ellen made a whole game out of which English words Sofía Vergara could and couldn’t pronounce.
9.
When Oprah was insensitive to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen about their weights.
10.
When Ellen asked Justin Bieber why his wife wasn’t pregnant yet.
11.
When Wendy Williams told Alyssa Milano that she doesn’t think mothers should publicly breastfeed after Alyssa Milano had spoken about the backlash she got for posting a picture of herself breastfeeding.
12.
When Jay Leno asked Kanye West if his recently deceased mother would be ashamed of him for interrupting Taylor Swift’s speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.
13.
When Robert Downey Jr. was promoting a Marvel movie and was asked about his past drug use and getting arrested.
14.
When Wendy Williams asked 18-year-old Marcus Scribner if he was a virgin.
15.
When an interviewer asked One Direction which band member sleeps with the most women.
16.
When Katie Couric asked Carmen Carrera if she’d gotten bottom surgery.
17.
When Howard Stern interviewed Emma Bunton (aka Baby Spice) and was offensive and sexist the whole time.
18.
When a red carpet interviewer at the Grammys told Taylor Swift she’d be walking home with a lot of men that night.
19.
When Ellen asked BTS if they’ve ever hooked up with their fans.
20.
When Howard Stern asked Sarah Michelle Gellar how hairy her vagina was.
21.
When Ellen forced Mariah Carey to drink alcohol to prove she wasn’t pregnant.
22.
When David Letterman asked Lindsay Lohan questions about rehab that hadn’t been approved.
23.
When Anderson Cooper was interviewing Lady Gaga and brought up the rumors about her having a penis.
24.
When Ellen brought up Justin Bieber’s nude paparazzi photos and displayed them on a huge screen.
25.
When Ellen put photos of famous men and Taylor Swift’s exes on a big screen and asked her which ones she dated.
26.
When Conan O’Brien was staring at Nicole Scherzinger’s chest and she called him out.
27.
When Wendy Williams defended Trey Songz after Keke Palmer called him out for pressuring her to be in his music video and then featuring her in it without her consent.
28.
When Cara Delevingne was on Good Morning Sacramento and they mocked her because she didn’t seem excited.
29.
When Ellen repeatedly asked Taylor Swift and Zac Efron if they were dating when they went on her show to promote The Lorax.
30.
And finally, when Megan Fox brought up that she was sexualized from a young age and Jimmy Kimmel shut her down and made jokes.
What’s another completely uncalled-for celebrity interview moment? Let us know in the comments.
