3 reasons why Bitcoin Standard Hashrate (BTCST) price rallied by 50% By Cointelegraph

One token that was hit especially hard by the hashrate drop was the Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST), a project that collateralized the Bitcoin hashrate with each token representing 0.1 TH/s of Bitcoin mining power.

China’s ongoing crackdown on (BTC) mining resulted in a mass relocation of mining operations out of the country and it has led to a more than fifty percent drawdown in the Bitcoin network hashrate from an all-time high of 197.9 exahash per second (ehash/s) on April 15 to its current rate at 97 ehash/s.

