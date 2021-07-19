3 reasons why Bitcoin Standard Hashrate (BTCST) price rallied by 50% By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
23

3 reasons why Bitcoin Standard Hashrate (BTCST) price rallied by 50%

China’s ongoing crackdown on (BTC) mining resulted in a mass relocation of mining operations out of the country and it has led to a more than fifty percent drawdown in the Bitcoin network hashrate from an all-time high of 197.9 exahash per second (ehash/s) on April 15 to its current rate at 97 ehash/s.

Bitcoin network mean hash rate. Source: Glassnode

One token that was hit especially hard by the hashrate drop was the Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST), a project that collateralized the Bitcoin hashrate with each token representing 0.1 TH/s of Bitcoin mining power.

BTCST/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
Standard Hashrate vaults. Source: Standard Hashrate dApp