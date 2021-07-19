2 Incredibly Cheap Steel Stocks By StockNews



2 Incredibly Cheap Steel Stocks



President Biden’s proposed infrastructure spending, which is intended to facilitate transformational growth in the U.S. economy, makes the prospects bright for the steel industry. Furthermore, the growing demand for steel from the manufacturing and construction sectors as the economic recovery gains steam should bode well for steel stocks. So, we believe steel names Hillenbrand Inc . (NYSE:) and Boise Cascade (NYSE:) are solid bets now, given that they look cheap at their current price levels. Let’s take a closer look.The steel sector came to a standstill last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with both the output and consumption of steel plunging. However, the industry has been witnessing a considerable uptick in demand and is poised to return to pre-pandemic levels in-part based on the Biden administration’s proposed $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework that includes historic investments to rebuild the U.S. economy and infrastructure over the next eight years.

Since steel is widely used in construction and manufacturing activities, the potentially transformative investment opens enormous potential and development prospects for the industry. In addition, with the post-pandemic reopening of the economy, a substantial rise in construction and industry activities should propel the demand for steel. Indeed, the global steel market is expected to reach $1.01 trillion by 2025, representing a 2.6% CAGR. Given this solid backdrop, we believe shares of steel companies Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) and Boise Cascade L.L.C (BCC) are attractively cheap at their current price levels. Therefore, investing in these stocks could be rewarding.

