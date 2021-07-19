2 Great Growth Stocks in the Healthcare Sector By StockNews



Unprecedented advancements in the healthcare industry and emerging next-generation solutions are driving investor interest in the healthcare space. Thus, we think it could be worth betting on healthcare stocks DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:) and Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:) because they possess immense growth potential. Read on.The healthcare industry is poised to grow substantially over the long term, facilitated by huge investments and increasing technological advancements. Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technology and healthcare analytics are dominating the market significantly.

The healthcare analytics market is expected to hit $80.21 billion by 2026, exhibiting a 27.55 CAGR. Also, AI in healthcare is projected to grow at an approximate 51.5% CAGR over the period. The healthcare sector is experiencing a significant upswing owing to disruptive innovation and capital inflows.

Given this backdrop, we think healthcare stocks DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) and Bruker Corporation (BRKR) could be solid pics now because they possess solid growth attributes.

