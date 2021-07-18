Women make up nearly a third of financial service firm boards, report says

Article content

LONDON — The proportion of women on the board at 200 of Britain’s top financial firms has risen to nearly a third in the five years since the government launched an initiative to improve gender balance in the sector, a report on Monday said.

Since the launch of the HM Treasury Women in Finance Charter in March 2016, the number of women on the board at the companies had risen to 32% from 23%, think tank New Financial said in a review of the charter’s impact.

Female representation on executive committees, meanwhile, had increased to 22% from 14%, it added. Based on the current rate of change, women would reach parity in the boardroom in 2029 and on executive committees in 2033.