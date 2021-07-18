Willow Smith Shaves Head In Whip My Hair Performance

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
20

“I’m always shaving my head at monumental times in my life.”

Hey, remember Willow Smith‘s song “Whip My Hair”?


Andrew Toth / Getty Images for The Environmental Media Association

I ask because the hit pop song came out in 2010, which feels like a billion years ago at this point, and was recorded when Willow was just nine years old.


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

Fun fact: The song was beaten to the number one spot on the UK charts by “The Time (Dirty Bit)” by the Black Eyed Peas. What a time in pop music!

Well, in a recent live performance to celebrate her new pop punk record Lately I Feel Everything, Willow did a rockin’ version of the song — oh yeah, and shaved her head during it.

In an interview beforehand, Willow said that this is the third time she’s shaved her head, adding, “I’m always shaving my head at monumental times in my life, when things are really changing, and this is one of those moments.”


Facebook / Willow Smith

In case you were wondering, Willow did indeed shave her head during her 2012 “Whip My Hair” tour, later saying, “It was a rebellion to people who thought it meant something different. I was just over it; I was literally so done and said, ‘I’m going to show people that I’m not attached to this.’”

Enter a person with some clippers while Willow plays the guitar:

And, my god, does the head shaving look blissful:

Of course, the end result looks incred:


Facebook / Willow Smith

No wonder Willow’s mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, was inspired to also shave her head.

Although Willow has said that she’s gone through phases of regretting the song, she’s now realized that the song thematically — if not sonically — fits in with her music’s message of self-love. “The core idea of ‘Whip My Hair’ is the core idea of all of my music. The genre just changes, but I’m saying the same thing every single time,” she remarked.


Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images

Anyways, off I go to have a cup of tea in my pajamas — I mean, to also do something incredibly punk rock.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR