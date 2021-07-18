Willow Smith Shaves Head In Whip My Hair Performance

Although Willow has said that she’s gone through phases of regretting the song, she’s now realized that the song thematically — if not sonically — fits in with her music’s message of self-love. “The core idea of ‘Whip My Hair’ is the core idea of all of my music. The genre just changes, but I’m saying the same thing every single time,” she remarked.



Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images

