Willow Smith Shaves Head In Whip My Hair Performance

“I’m always shaving my head at monumental times in my life.”
I ask because the hit pop song came out in 2010, which feels like a billion years ago at this point, and was recorded when Willow was just nine years old.
Well, in a recent live performance to celebrate her new pop punk record Lately I Feel Everything, Willow did a rockin’ version of the song — oh yeah, and shaved her head during it.
In an interview beforehand, Willow said that this is the third time she’s shaved her head, adding, “I’m always shaving my head at monumental times in my life, when things are really changing, and this is one of those moments.”
Enter a person with some clippers while Willow plays the guitar:
And, my god, does the head shaving look blissful:
Of course, the end result looks incred:
Although Willow has said that she’s gone through phases of regretting the song, she’s now realized that the song thematically — if not sonically — fits in with her music’s message of self-love. “The core idea of ‘Whip My Hair’ is the core idea of all of my music. The genre just changes, but I’m saying the same thing every single time,” she remarked.
Anyways, off I go to have a cup of tea in my pajamas — I mean, to also do something incredibly punk rock.
