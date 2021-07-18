UK house prices rise again amid record monthly sales – Rightmove

Article content LONDON — Asking prices for British homes rose by 0.7% between mid-June and early July compared with a month earlier, the biggest rise for the time of year since 2007 despite the scaling back of a tax break for buyers on July 1, property website Rightmove said. The increase was aggravated by a shortage of properties on the market and pushed average asking prices to a record high for the fourth month in a row, Rightmove said. Asking prices have risen by 6.7% over the past six months. June probably saw a record number of house sales as buyers in England and elsewhere in the United Kingdom rushed to beat a June 30 tax break deadline, Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property data, said.

Article content “This has left prospective purchasers with the lowest choice of homes for sale that we’ve ever recorded, continuing price rises, and stretched affordability,” Bannister said. Rightmove, which says it advertises 95% of homes for sale in Britain, said the imbalance between supply and demand was likely to support the market. The data was collected between June 13 and July 10. British house prices have surged since the coronavirus pandemic struck as people working from home sought bigger properties and the government cut the purchase tax. The first 500,000 pounds ($692,000) of any property purchase in England or Northern Ireland was exempt from stamp duty until the end of June. A 250,000 pound tax-free allowance remains until the end of September.