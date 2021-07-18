U.S. administers 337.74 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

Article content

The United States has administered 337,740,358 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 337,239,448 doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday.

The agency said 186,038,501 people had received at least one dose while 161,232,483 people were fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru)