Telstra in talks to buy Digicel Pacific with Australian government help By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man looks at his phone as he walks past a Telstra logo adorning a phone booth in the central business district (CBD) of Sydney in Australia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo
(Reuters) – Telstra (OTC:) Corp Ltd said on Monday it was in discussions to buy telecom company Digicel Pacific and that a deal would be made with financial support from the Australian government.
Digicel is a leading telecom provider in Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Nauru, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu, Telstra said. A report by the Sydney Morning Herald https://www.smh.com.au/business/companies/government-and-telstra-make-2-billion-offer-for-pacific-telco-assets-20210716-p58adw.html on Saturday said the deal could be worth A$2 billion ($1.48 billion).
($1 = 1.3510 Australian dollars)
