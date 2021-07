Article content

KHARTOUM — Sudan’s annual inflation rate rose to 412.75% in June, up from 379% in May, Sudan’s state news agency reported on Sunday.

Sudan is undergoing a reform program monitored by the IMF, which has said that prices will continue to rise during its implementation.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Writing by Nadine Awadalla. Editing by Jane Merriman)