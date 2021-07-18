SPX Flow rebuffs Ingersoll Rand acquisition offer -sources

Article content

SPX Flow Inc, a U.S. provider of manufacturing equipment for the nutrition, health and industrial sectors, has rebuffed takeover approaches from pumps and compressors manufacturer Ingersoll Rand Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

The most recent offer was in the low $80s per share and was dismissed by SPX Flow as inadequate, the sources said. SPX Flow shares ended trading at $62.09 on Friday, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.6 billion.

Ingersoll Rand has no plans to make a hostile offer for SPX Flow, and it is not clear if it will submit a new bid, the sources added.