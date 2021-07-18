Saudi commentators go public in criticizing UAE role in Yemen

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
14

Author of the article:

DUBAI — Pro-government commentators in Saudi Arabia are publicly criticizing the United Arab Emirates’ role in Yemen, a rare move that reflects political and economic tensions between the two Gulf allies that also led to an open standoff over oil policy.

Saudi Arabia is trying to contain a power struggle in southern Yemen between the recognized government backed by Riyadh and the main separatist group supported by the UAE – which risks broadening a war that Saudi Arabia is struggling to exit.

“If Abu Dhabi does not help in implementing the Riyadh agreement regarding the south Yemen crisis, and keeps obstructing it, I think that Saudi-Emirati ties will continue to be tested,” political writer Suleiman al-Oqeliy, who often reflects official Saudi positions, said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

“The Kingdom, government and people, will not allow anyone to tamper with Yemen’s security and harm it. Its patience may be great but it has limits,” tweeted Abdullah al-Hatayla, deputy editor of Saudi Arabia’s semi-official Okaz newspaper.

Social media is closely monitored by authorities in the Gulf Arab region and pro-government commentators in Saudi Arabia usually refrain from criticizing the kingdom’s allies.

Saudi and UAE authorities did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

The UAE is a member of the military coalition led by Riyadh that intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthis who ousted the government from the capital Sanaa.

Abu Dhabi ended its military presence in 2019, saddling Riyadh with a costly and unpopular war, but continues to hold sway through Yemeni fighters it armed and trained.

Among them are forces of the Southern Transitional Council, also members of the coalition, who have twice seized the southern port of Aden, the interim headquarters of the Saudi-backed government, prompting Riyadh to broker a power-sharing deal which has yet to be fully implemented.

The criticism by the commentators comes after a public dispute between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi that disrupted policy setting by OPEC+, a group that includes OPEC and its allies. OPEC+ secured agreement to boost oil supplies when it reconvened on Sunday after the two Gulf producers reached an understanding.

However analysts say increasing economic competition is laying bare differences between Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the kingdom moves to challenge its neighbor’s dominance as the region’s business, trade and tourism hub.

The regional alliance that saw Saudi Arabia and the UAE join forces to project power in the Middle East and beyond and combat Islamist groups – coordinating use of financial clout, and in Yemen, military force – has loosened as national interests come to the fore. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Marwa Rashad Editing by Frances Kerry)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR