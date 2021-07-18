Proxy advisory firm ISS favors Brookfield’s Inter Pipeline bid over Pembina deal

Article content

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has favored Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ offer for Inter Pipeline Ltd in a blow to a rival bid from Pembina Pipeline Corp.

During the past week, Brookfield raised its hostile offer for Inter Pipeline to about C$8.58 billion ($6.80 billion).

Before that, Pembina had made an all-stock bid of about C$8.5 billion, while Brookfield had earlier offered C$8.48 billion, with an all-cash option.

“The combination with PPL carries execution risk and shareholders have also been offered a higher competing bid from BIP which has financing certainty, no regulatory risk, and an all-cash option, although there is a slight risk that BIP does not receive the requisite shares if the PPL transaction is voted down,” ISS said in a note over the weekend.