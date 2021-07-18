OPEC+ Agrees to Boost Output After Saudis and UAE End Standoff

Article content

By Salma El Wardany, Grant Smith, Javier Blas and Dina Khrennikova

(Bloomberg) —

OPEC and its allies agreed to gradually add more oil supplies to the market after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates resolved a dispute that was blocking the deal.

The cartel will boost output by as much as 400,000 barrels a day each month until all of its halted output has been revived, delegates said. The deal will also give the UAE, Iraq and Kuwait higher output quotas from May 2022, the delegates said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t public.