Nikkei falls on weak chip shares, tests key support from 200-day average

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped on Monday to test a major support level from its 200-day moving average, as semiconductor stocks came under pressure tracking losses in their U.S. peers due to profit-taking. Sentiment was also hit by worries about the spread of highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics likely worsening the health crisis and eroding public support for Prime Minister Yoshide Suga ahead of an election later this year.

Article content By late afternoon trade, Nikkei share average fell 1.58% to 27,561.59, edging near last week’s two-month low of 27,419.40. It was risking a decisive break below its 200-day average, now at 27,672, for the first time since early last year. “The 200-day average is an important technical level. A fall below that could possibly lead to a fall to around 25,500,” said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, senior strategist at Mizuho Securities. Semi-conductor related stocks were leading the decline after U.S. tech shares slumped last week, logging four straight days of losses, with Philadelphia semiconductor shares index hitting one-month lows. Taiyo Yuden lost 4.9%, while Sumco fell 4.0%. Tokyo Electron was down 2.2% while Advantest shed 1.4%.