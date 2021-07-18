Netflix is about to add a large number of titles to its library.
The streaming service has announced every movie and TV show that’s joining the service over the next seven days – and this includes the terrifying-looking new dating showSexy Beasts.
Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix over the next seven days (find a list compiling everything that’s leaving here).
ORIGINALS
21 July
Chernobyl 1986
22 July
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
23 July
Bankrolled
Blood Red Sky
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
A Second Chance: Rivals!
TV
21 July
Sexy Beasts
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
23 July
Feels Like Ishq
Masters of the Universe: Revelation part one
Sky Rojo season two
Documentary
23 July
The Movies That Made Us season two
Kids
21 July
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
23 July
Masters of the Universe: Revelation part one
Anime
1 July
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
15 July
BEASTARS season two
22 July
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
LICENCED
Movies
18 July
Attack the Block
Cockneys vs Zombies
Dunkirk
Justice League
Kong: Skull Island
The Legend of Tarzan
The Lego Batman Movie
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Storks
Suicide Squad
Sully: Miracle on the Hudson
300
300: Rise of an Empire
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Wonder Woman
21 July
Sanitation Day
22 July
Cousins
Documentary
22 July
9to5: The Story of a Movement