Netflix UK: Every movie and TV show leaving this week in July

Netflix is removing number of titles from its service this week.

The streaming giant doesn’t publish an official list of all the movies and TV shows that have a limited amount of time remaining – but we have you covered.

Below is a full list of everything being taken off of Netflix over the next seven days.

Movies

19 July

May You Prosper

22 July

The 36th Chamber Of Shaolin

Bang Rajan 2

The Bund (Shang Hai tan xu ji)

The Devil and Father Amorth

Christian Bale’s ‘Terminator’ film is leaving Netflix this week (Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Five Venoms

Flying Guillotine 2 (Palace Carnage)

The Flying Guillotine

The Holy Man

Oh My Ghost (Hor taew tak 2)

Oh My Ghost 2 (Hor taew tak 3)

Oh My Ghost 3 (OMG khun phi chuay)

Oh My Ghost 4 (Hor taew tak 4)

On the Wrong Track

Pahuyut Fighting Beat (FB: Fighting Beat)

Ted 2

Terminator Salvation

Train of the Dead (Chum thaang rot fai phii)

The sequel to ‘Ted’, starring Mark Wahlberg, is being removed from Netflix (Universal Pictures)

23 July

Backstage

Happy Death Day 2U

What They Had

24 July

Joy

May We Chat (Mei Gaau Siu Nui)

Waterschool

25 July

12 Strong

It’s Netflix users’ last chance to watch Jennifer Lawrence film ‘Joy’ (20th Century Fox)

TV

19 July

Love Sick

23 July

Reggie Yates’ Extreme

28 July

Jeopardy!