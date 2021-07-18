Netflix UK: Every movie and TV show leaving this week in July

Netflix is removing number of titles from its service this week.
The streaming giant doesn’t publish an official list of all the movies and TV shows that have a limited amount of time remaining – but we have you covered.
Below is a full list of everything being taken off of Netflix over the next seven days.
Movies
19 July
May You Prosper
22 July
The 36th Chamber Of Shaolin
Bang Rajan 2
The Bund (Shang Hai tan xu ji)
The Devil and Father Amorth
The Five Venoms
Flying Guillotine 2 (Palace Carnage)
The Flying Guillotine
The Holy Man
Oh My Ghost (Hor taew tak 2)
Oh My Ghost 2 (Hor taew tak 3)
Oh My Ghost 3 (OMG khun phi chuay)
Oh My Ghost 4 (Hor taew tak 4)
On the Wrong Track
Pahuyut Fighting Beat (FB: Fighting Beat)
Ted 2
Terminator Salvation
Train of the Dead (Chum thaang rot fai phii)
23 July
Backstage
Happy Death Day 2U
What They Had
24 July
Joy
May We Chat (Mei Gaau Siu Nui)
Waterschool
25 July
12 Strong
TV
19 July
Love Sick
23 July
Reggie Yates’ Extreme
28 July
Jeopardy!