Miller vs Schiff – Posers or Real Influencers? By DailyCoin



Bitcoin Bull vs Bitcoin Bear – Round ∞: Miller vs Schiff – Posers or Real Influencers?



The narrative surrounding is always changing and constantly influenced by media and investor concerns.

Bill Miller argues there have been countless investor and trader prophecies about stocks and cryptocurrencies that did not come to fruition.

Peter Schiff posits that bitcoin has no value, comparing the purchase of BTC to that of a lottery ticket.

Crypto Twitter is crawling with price prophets. Guests on financial shows such as CNBC have the role of ensuring that the most recent statements hovering around are certified by specialists. Pretenses and market predictions have become a norm for financial specialists. Although not all projections become reality, they do alter the cryptocurrency narrative. The main division arises between Bitcoin optimists and pessimists who strive to imprint their opinion on the public.

The Bull – Bill Miller

Bill Miller is a serial investor, who beat the market 15 years in a row before losing 55% in 2008, turned Bitcoin bull. In his Q2 newsletter, Miller has argued that Bitcoin was born out of the 2008 recession as “the ultimate in an inflation-proof asset.”

He further argues that top investors continue to draw up doomsday price scenarios when the market suffered a downfall only “15 months ago.” In “The Breakdown” podcast, Nathaniel Whittemore highlighted Miller as one of the few high-profile investors that does not fully embrace the “inflation story.” Each “prophet” has their own agenda, with the added incentive of higher financial and reputation returns.

Miller’s take on Bitcoin, and the topic of a bubble, is less urgent than others have portrayed it. Miller underlined the market to be “fairly valued,” referencing both crypto and the stock market. Bitcoin’s success as a future store of value is an “open question.” This is represented in what the market shows time and time again as frequently investors are clueless.

During an interview, Miller reasserted existing Bitcoin investor behaviors, namely that,

“volatility is the price you pay for performance,” which explains why investors are more likely to be drawn in by a highly volatile asset that yields higher returns than “boomer gains.”

The Bear – Peter Schiff

The gold vs. bitcoin debate is open-ended with Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, denying the “digital gold.” In a recent interview with Anthony Pompliano, Schiff firmly stated that he wouldn’t purchase bitcoin unless it went “under a buck,” arguing that he could buy much more outside of bitcoin.

The stock broker also emphasized that Bitcoin is “not a currency,” backing up his stance by pointing out that people don’t use it as a medium of exchange, and it is not sound money, which stands in stark contrast to Anthony Pompliano’s ideas. Schiff built on his argument by stating that Bitcoin is not a commodity as it is not tangible and not backed by any work. Still, according to Anthony Pompliano, Bitcoin is a commodity for people under 35..

Schiff argues that the number of cryptocurrencies on the market does not make Bitcoin unique, emphasizing that he would support a cryptocurrency backed by gold. However, currently, people are buying into a speculative asset. Schiff further posited that “these bitcoin collections aren’t going to be worth anything when the music stops.”

On The Flipside

TikTok has banned financial influencers, but hidden agenda professionals can still affect the market.

Bill Miller currently has more Bitcoin stocks than Amazon (NASDAQ:) stocks.

The Dot-com bubble was similar to crypto as companies experienced high volatility during the emerging phases.

A Fine Line

In 2017 the SEC pointed out the danger of social media influencers and their role in manipulating perception. Financial specialists who roam the sets of CNBC and Twitter financial advisors psychologically operate on a similar level.

Jackson Palmer, co-creator of DogeCoin, recently declared that a “powerful cartel” controls crypto. His statement has been reiterated by Nathaniel Whittemore, who highlighted that all stock and crypto specialists are more than just opinionated with their actions. According to Whittemore, they all have a hidden agenda, and each one slightly shifts the balance in their favor.

Crypto is part of an unregulated market that behaves similarly to the penny stock market, where any news, regardless of its source, impacts price action. As a result, when a flurry of information emerges, whether positive or negative, Bitcoin and other currencies are directly affected by the resulting social sentiment and retail emotional responses, the results of which ultimately decide the price.

