Mike Tyson Puts BTC and ETH in the Ring, Altcoins Appear By CoinQuora



Mike Tyson Puts BTC and ETH in the Ring, Altcoins Appear



Mike Tyson tweets about crypto.

He asks the public what they prefer — BTC or ETH?

The replies not only showed support for just these two cryptos but for other altcoins as well.

In a legendary move, professional boxer — Mike Tyson, tweets a post that sent the crypto community into a frenzy. The tweet, specifically, was a simple question. Mike Tyson asked the world which crypto they prefer — BTC or ETH?

Which do you prefer, BTC or ETH? — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) July 17, 2021

This tweet ignited an interesting conversation between crypto fans and other users on the platform. While some chose (BTC), others chose Ether (ETH). But they all had different reasons behind their choices.

Some chose Bitcoin as it was the pioneer. Other…

