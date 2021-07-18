Merkel Witnesses ‘Surreal’ Devastation of Germany’s Floods

Article content (Bloomberg) — Chancellor Angela Merkel toured areas of western Germany that suffered devastating floods over the past week, declaring the situation “frightening” and pledging help for those affected. “We came here today to make it clear we get a real picture of a surreal situation,” Merkel said in remarks in Adenau, Rhineland-Palatinate, that hinted at a longer-term pivot to tackling the impact of climate change. “We stand by your side and we will put everything in order, step by step,” Merkel said.

Article content “Fortunately, Germany is a country that can provide financially. We will face the nature’s violence in the short term, but in the long term, we will want to drive more climate policies.” The death toll from the nation’s worst flooding in decades has exceeded 180 as rescue efforts continue, with scores of people injured and many others unaccounted for. Residents climbed onto rooftops and into trees after houses were inundated or collapsed. Thousands of homes were left without power and phone connections. Laschet Gaffe In Schuld, another small town hit by flooding, the chancellor spoke directly with firefighters and members of rescue teams. She promised to return to the city in August to check on the development of the reconstruction program.