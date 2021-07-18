Merkel Witnesses ‘Surreal’ Devastation of Germany’s Floods

Article content
(Bloomberg) — Chancellor Angela Merkel toured areas of western Germany that suffered devastating floods over the past week, declaring the situation “frightening” and pledging help for those affected.
“We came here today to make it clear we get a real picture of a surreal situation,” Merkel said in remarks in Adenau, Rhineland-Palatinate, that hinted at a longer-term pivot to tackling the impact of climate change.
“We stand by your side and we will put everything in order, step by step,” Merkel said.
“Fortunately, Germany is a country that can provide financially. We will face the nature’s violence in the short term, but in the long term, we will want to drive more climate policies.”
The death toll from the nation’s worst flooding in decades has exceeded 180 as rescue efforts continue, with scores of people injured and many others unaccounted for. Residents climbed onto rooftops and into trees after houses were inundated or collapsed. Thousands of homes were left without power and phone connections.
Laschet Gaffe
In Schuld, another small town hit by flooding, the chancellor spoke directly with firefighters and members of rescue teams. She promised to return to the city in August to check on the development of the reconstruction program.
Merkel’s visit came a day after her heir-apparent as chancellor, Armin Laschet, was caught on video laughing during somber remarks by Germany’s president about the flooding. The incident threw a new twist into Germany’s September election.
Earlier on Sunday, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz promised emergency aid of at least 300 million euros ($354 million) to flooding victims and a multi-billion dollar program for reconstruction of towns affected, in an interview at Bild am Sonntag.
Renewable Energy
Much of the aid will be paid to the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, although other parts of Germany have seen damage was well. Parts of Bavaria were hit by flash floods on Sunday.
The damage was “immense” and the burden must be distributed fairly, said Scholz, who believes the disaster is a consequence of climate change.
Scholz criticized the slow development of renewable energy in Europe’s largest economy.
“We must finally make faster progress with the energy transition. It is irresponsible that the Union has so far been expanding wind turbines and has braked solar systems. When it comes to climate protection, the foot should be off the brakes.”
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.