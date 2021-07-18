Kate Beckinsale Shared Her Thoughts On Getting Botox

Now we know why Beckinsale looks so young!
During a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the 47-year-old actor explained why people think she always looks younger than her age.
“My family is generally on the younger-looking side,” Beckinsale shared. “Even my dog is 9 and looks like a puppy.”
Beckinsale also addressed those rumors about her having Botox and said she’s “not against people having it,” but she does “get pissed off when people assume” that she’s had it done.
“It’s sort of a given that [people assume that] I’ve had it,” she said, “which I just literally haven’t. I’m frightened of paralyzing my face.”
“My mom’s voice is in my head, very loud, at all times,” Beckinsale added. “My mum wouldn’t even get a facial, she is suspicious of anything like that, and looks fucking radiant and amazing.”
“I know if I did do Botox, I’d be the one that would get the droopy eye, and my mom would go, ‘I fucking told you! See? You should never do that.’”
“I do like PRP, when they take your blood [plasma and reinject it into your skin],” she said. “That’s a real thing, from your own body. But not with scary poisonous things!”
At least now we know why Beckinsale looks so young. She has great genetics!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!