Hodler’s Digest, July 11–17 By Cointelegraph

SEC delays another ETF decision, Binance news, and more sideways BTC price action: Hodler’s Digest, July 11–17
New data hints why price action has spent two months at $30K
Bitcoin (BTC) posted another week of range-bound price action. Bitcoin has traded in a fairly tight range over the past several days, acting more like a volatile stablecoin than the bullishly tilted turbulent cryptocurrency folks know and love. Bitcoin has largely been stuck in a price range between roughly $30,000 and $40,000 for weeks.
Nunya Bizniz, a Bitcoin-focused Twitter personality, noted $30,000 as a potential key level on Bitcoins price chart, citing a number of reasons, including a Fibonacci level.
SEC delays decision on Wisdom Tree Bitcoin ETF
Binance stops stock token sales, ‘effective immediately’
US government delves deeper into crypto accountability with $10M bounty
Crypto community divided on whether Bitcoin is an inflation hedge
El Salvador Bitcoin move will put pressure on network: JPMorgan (NYSE:)
Ukrainian police seize 3,800 PS4 consoles used for illegal crypto mining
Crypto crackdown targeting USD access points has begun: Caitlin Long
UK FCA will spend 11M to warn people about investing in crypto
Hedge funds see the crypto market decline as an investment opportunity
Chinas crypto industry is gone? Beijings crackdown keeps sending shockwaves
Adopting a decentralized way of life, from small steps to giant leaps
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.