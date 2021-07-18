Historically low spot volumes and investor indecision weigh on Bitcoin price By Cointelegraph

Historically low spot volumes and investor indecision weigh on Bitcoin price

If one word could be used to describe how the majority of participants in the cryptocurrency ecosystem feel about the near-term outlook for (BTC) it would be ‘undecided’, as mixed signals from all manner of indicators have many traders waiting for a significant move in either direction before planning their next entry point.

A new report from Delphi Digital took a macro look at Bitcoin’s current price action and found that a variety of factors, including low exchange volumes and the strengthening U.S. dollar have weighed heavily on the top cryptocurrency.

1-day chart. Source: TradingView
Spot exchange volume. Source: Delphi Digital
DXY 1-day chart. Source: TradingView
Bitcoin month-over-month returns. Source: Delphi Digital
vs. 12-month moving average 1-month chart. Source: Delphi Digital