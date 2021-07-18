Female-focused brands accept crypto payments driving adoption By Cointelegraph



Beauty and the Bitcoin: Female-focused brands accept crypto payments driving adoption



While (BTC) may be considered as a store of value for many, some consumers across the globe may be thinking otherwise. Recent data has revealed that 46 million people in the United States plan to use cryptocurrency to pay for things such as groceries or real estate. Payments giant Visa (NYSE:) further revealed in July that its crypto-enabled cards processed over $1 billion in total spending during the first half of this year.

As such, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that major brands like Starbucks (NASDAQ:), Home Depot (NYSE:) and Target (NYSE:) have started putting Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Yet, as crypto payments gain popularity and become easier to incorporate, smaller brands — specifically those geared toward women — are starting to accept crypto to help drive female adoption.

