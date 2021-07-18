Fed and Yale researchers lay out 2 regulatory frameworks for stablecoins By Cointelegraph

Fed and Yale researchers lay out 2 regulatory frameworks for stablecoins
The Federal Reserve’s ongoing research into central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, has broadened to include stablecoins and whether they can be effectively regulated.
In their paper, which was published in SSRN’s eLibrary on July 17, Gorton and Zhang argue that “privately produced monies” such as stablecoins are “not an effective medium of exchange because they are not always accepted at par and are subject to runs.” The authors then go on to propose solutions to address what they consider to be “systemic risks created by stablecoins.”
