Experts believe cryptocurrency will become more prominent in future

Cryptocurrency news is never far from the headlines, but to think it’s a fad that will fade over time would be a mistake — most experts agree that it’s hard to imagine a future without cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Digital currencies have made a host of financial actions easier. As they come to prominence, it’s easy to imagine that sovereign currencies like the dollar or pound will evolve to become more like their digital brethren. In fact, when asked about the future of cryptocurrency over the next 50 years, (per CBNC ) experts said that digital currencies are likely to gain prominence.

“Way before 2071, the dollar will have more in common with a crypto than with silver or gold, so there is no need to doubt the longevity of encrypted algorithms as stores of value and media of exchange,” said Frederick Kaufman, author of The Money Plot: A History of Currency’s Power to Enchant, Control, and Manipulate to CNBC.

It’s clear that not only is cryptocurrency here to stay, but it’s also likely to become only more prominent in our lives and financial systems. Seeking out a thorough understanding of digital currencies like Bitcoin makes complete sense so that those working in finance — or even just those who want to be on the front foot with their investments — can act from a place of knowledge and comprehension. With this learning, you’ll know how to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, pay for goods and services with Bitcoin and track coin value and performance to maximize the potential of your investments.

