European ESG Assets Shrank By $2 Trillion After Greenwash Rules

(Bloomberg) — The European market for sustainable investments contracted by $2 trillion between 2018 and 2020 following the introduction of anti-greenwashing rules, according to data from the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance. Sustainable investment assets fell to $12 trillion in Europe during 2020 from $14 trillion in 2018, the report states. The decline isn't the result of dampened investor enthusiasm for ESG investments, it's because policy makers have tightened the parameters for what can be considered a responsible investment, said Simon O'Connor, chair of the GSIA.

Europe has led the global charge into ESG investments and its banks and fund managers are most advanced in calculating the impacts of their operations on climate change and biodiversity. The bloc's politicians also have embraced sustainability by developing the world's most ambitious climate strategy and a suite of new rules to bring the world of finance in line with its carbon neutrality target. The EU's anti-greenwashing rules known as the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, or SFDR, were introduced in March and require fund managers to evaluate and disclose the environmental, social and corporate governance features of their financial products. They require fund managers to classify funds, with Article 8 funds defined as those that actively promote environmental or social characteristics, while Article 9 funds have sustainable investment as their objective, with both categories subject to higher standards of disclosure under the SFDR.