Ethereum Co-Founder Plans To Quit Crypto for Safety Purposes By CoinQuora



Ethereum Co-Founder Plans To Quit Crypto for Safety Purposes



Anthony Di Iorio, network’s co-founder, says he is done with crypto.

The Canadian billionaire says it is because of personal safety concerns.

He also plans to sell Decentral Inc, a leading Toronto-based blockchain setup.

Anthony Di Iorio, Ethereum network’s co-founder, says he is done with crypto, partially due to personal safety concerns. According to Bloomberg, the 48-year old Di Iorio had a security team set up since 2017, with someone traveling with him wherever he goes.

More so, the ETH co-founder plans to sell Decentral Inc. – Canada’s leading blockchain setup, in the coming weeks. Instead, he plans to refocus on philanthropy and other ventures not related to crypto.

Of note, Decentral is a Toronto-based innovation hub and software development company focused on decentralized technologies. They are the maker of Jaxx, a digital asset wallet that acquired about 1…

