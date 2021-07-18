Energy & Precious Metals – Weekly Review and Calendar Ahead By Investing.com







by Barani Krishnan

Investing.com – The smart thing for the Saudis to do at today’s reconvened OPEC+ meeting is to give up their production hike to the Emiratis and convince the rest of the 21 countries in the alliance not to push for much output either, until the greater impact of Covid’s Delta variant plays out over the next few months.

I say “smart,” because the sum effect of OPEC+ actions since the start of July seem quite dumb.

As my colleague Andy Hecht on Friday, when President Joe Biden came into office, he handed a gift to oil drillers outside the United States by suppressing U.S. production via his green energy policy. Having covered the industry for more than 20 years, I’ll say such boons don’t come easy.

OPEC+ did rejoice over the emasculation of U.S. oil and has leveraged it to the max.

But with Saudi Arabia publicly clashing with the UAE over the Emiratis’ bid to put out more barrels than it thought for August onward, OPEC+ seemed to be “doing its best to shoot itself in the foot,” Hecht contended. Those long on oil will agree: The silly Saudi-UAE fight has cost OPEC+ more than $5 a barrel over the past ten days, with U.S. crude going from a seven-year high of $76.98 on July 6 to a close of $71.81 by July 16.

According to Saturday’s news reports, the 23-nation OPEC+ — which groups the 13 member Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with 10 other oil producers led by Russia — has reached a compromise on the UAE demand.

Today’s Zoom meeting will likely agree on setting Abu Dhabi’s baseline production at 3.65 million barrels per day from April 2022, up from 3.168 million, an OPEC+ source told Reuters.

If true, that effectively raises the UAE’s production potential by 482,000 barrels daily over the next nine months. It is not known yet what OPEC+ will come down to agreeing for Abu Dhabi’s production in August onward. More importantly, it’s still anyone’s guess what the alliance’s total output will be from next month.

Before the Saudi-UAE dispute, OPEC+ had reportedly planned a hike of 400,000 barrels daily through December, or a net addition of 2 million barrels over the next five months. That’s still short of an estimated 3.5 million barrels of higher demand envisaged for the period. But that demand estimate was also made before the Delta-induced Covid blow-ups we’ve seen in recent weeks.

To sum it up, there’s no certainty on what the demand for oil will be over the next six months, though it’s expected to be substantial. Likewise, there’s no knowing what the fall-to-winter wave of the pandemic will be, though it could also be substantial. And OPEC+ has to make a guess-timate of both to figure out how many barrels it should roll out from now through Christmas.

Typically, it’s the Saudis, Russians and the Emiratis who decide on all important matters within the alliance; the rest are just expected to record their ayes and move on. Yet, as the events of the past two weeks have shown, the other 20 countries may no longer be the push-overs they once were. Case in point: Iraq, which wants its production baseline revised higher as well, just like the UAE’s.

It’s not known whether Iraqi delegates to OPEC+ are still pushing to get more barrels out. What the market fears is that a Saudi-UAE pact may not necessarily mean an alliance-wide consensus on production.

“Other producers will undoubtedly seek similar treatment and potentially prolong the deliberations heading into the August ministerial meeting,” RBC Capital said in a note issued Friday.

John Kilduff, founding partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital, concurred.

“This certainly opens a can of worms where OPEC production is concerned,” Kilduff told Investing.com, referring to the Saudi-UAE compromise.

“Unless the Saudis can point at the new Covid outbreaks from the Delta variant and say ‘hey, we should all keep our production down in order not to lose what we have gained’, I think oil prices will remain under pressure.”

In the United States, which has led the world’s vaccination against the virus, Covid cases are on the rise again, exacerbated by the more transmissible Delta variant.

Biden said on Friday his administration was bracing for a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” as latest breakouts appeared to mainly involve those who had resisted vaccination for political and other reasons.

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, said earlier in the week that the United States was “losing time” in the race to get more than half of the population fully vaccinated before the end of summer. “The Delta variant is spreading, people are dying, we can’t actually just wait for things to get more rational,” Collins said.

Vaccines have been available to most Americans for months, but still only 48.2% of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — and the rate of new vaccinations is on the decline.

Meanwhile, case rates have been going up dramatically. In 47 of the 50 US states, the rate of new cases in the past week are at least 10% higher than the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Of those, 35 states have seen increases of over 50%.

Whatever OPEC+ decides, it needs to be smart.

Oil Price Roundup

Oil prices had their worst week in months even after crude prices edged higher Friday, as the market absorbed news that the United Arab Emirates had a deal with OPEC+ that at least one hedge fund said ‘could open a can of worms’ on the cartel’s output.

New York-traded , the benchmark for U.S. oil, did a final pre-weekend trade of $71.46 after settling Friday’s session up 16 cents, or 0.2%, at $71.81 per barrel. For the week though, WTI lost $2.75, or 3.7%. That was the largest weekly loss for U.S. crude since the week ended March 14.

London-traded , the global benchmark for oil, did a final pre-weekend trade of $73.14 after rising 12 cents, or 0.2%, to finish Friday at $73.59. For the week, Brent lost $1.96, or 2.6%, for its sharpest weekly decline since the week to May 14.

Energy Markets Calendar Ahead

Monday, July 19

Cushing inventory data from surveyor Genscape

Tuesday, July 20

weekly report on oil stockpiles.

Wednesday, July 21

EIA weekly report on

EIA weekly report on

EIA weekly report on

Thursday, July 22

EIA weekly report on

Friday, July 23

Baker Hughes weekly survey on

Gold Market and Price Roundup

Gold posted a fourth straight weekly gain despite settling lower on Friday. While the yellow metal returned to the crucial $1,800 support, it certainly seems to be taking its time to progress in that channel.

The benchmark on New York’s Comex did a final pre-weekend trade of $1,812.60, after settling at $1,815, down $14, or 0.8%. For the week, it rose $4.40, or 0.2%.

August gold has gained just over $45, or 2.6%, since its last negative weekly close five weeks ago, when it also tumbled to a two-month low of $1,761.20.

Yet, there was no certainty about how much impact current inflationary trends in the United States will have on gold, which is generally branded as a hedge against rising pressure prices.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s biannual testimony to Congress this week showed the central bank’s stubbornness in wanting to hold to its $120 billion of monthly bond purchases and super low interest rate of zero to quarter percent for at least another year. To calm his audience of U.S. lawmakers, Powell recited his mantra on U.S. inflation: that it was “transiently higher” for now, but will subside.

While gold rose nearly 1% as Powell made those comments on Wednesday, it could not hold to much of those gains by Friday as the spiked instead on the back of a robust U.S. report for June.

“Fed Chair Powell’s testimony to Congress was not enough of a reason for gold to break higher despite his dovish assurances,” Ed Moya, analyst at New York’s OANDA, said.

Gold could have a harder time gaining traction next week, with Fed officials entering their typical blackout period for speeches ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee’s monthly deliberation on monetary policy.

“Gold is likely to remain in choppy trade until we get beyond the July 28th FOMC decision,” Moya said.

Disclaimer: Barani Krishnan uses a range of views outside his own to bring diversity to his analysis of any market. For neutrality, he sometimes presents contrarian views and market variables. He does not hold a position in the commodities and securities he writes about.