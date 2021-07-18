Elon Musk Tweets About Son Hodling DOGE Causing Price Surge By CoinQuora

Elon Musk Tweets About Son Hodling DOGE Causing Price Surge
  • Elon Musk once again caused Dogecoin to surge.
  • Musk responded to tweet about his son being a DOGE fan.
  • Also, the DOGE is still trading higher than prior to the tweet.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO and billionaire Elon Musk has once again hyped Dogecoin (DOGE) leading to a price surge. This time Musk tweeted about his son Lil X,

Previously, Musk has shared that he bought his son X Æ A-12, dogecoin calling him a “toddler holder”.

Prior to the tweet, DOGE was trading about 75% below its all-time high price of $0.731578….

