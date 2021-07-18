Elon Musk Tweets About Son Hodling DOGE Causing Price Surge By CoinQuora



Elon Musk Tweets About Son Hodling DOGE Causing Price Surge



Elon Musk once again caused Dogecoin to surge.

Musk responded to tweet about his son being a DOGE fan.

Also, the DOGE is still trading higher than prior to the tweet.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO and billionaire Elon Musk has once again hyped Dogecoin (DOGE) leading to a price surge. This time Musk tweeted about his son Lil X,

Lil X is hodling his Doge like a champ. Literally never said the word “sell” even once! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 17, 2021

Previously, Musk has shared that he bought his son X Æ A-12, dogecoin calling him a “toddler holder”.

Prior to the tweet, DOGE was trading about 75% below its all-time high price of $0.731578….

