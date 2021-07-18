e-Money Brings European Stablecoins on Polygon Network By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
55

e-Money Brings European Stablecoins on Polygon Network
  • Polygon network is starting off great for Q3.
  • It is doing so with the e-Money integration.
  • This integration will bring European stablecoins to the platform.

The Polygon network is gearing up for an exciting Q3 with e-Money integrating onto its network. This integration allows e-Money to introduce its European stablecoins to the network.

As of late, it has been challenging to accept crypto payments and blockchain technology. Especially as the field expands and introduces many online platforms. Also, this expansion came with other physical assets, thus, creating a need for stablecoins.

The e-Money stablecoins include eEUR, eCHF, eSEK, eNOK & eDKK. The reason behind their debut on the platform is to encourage more users within the region to get onto the network. In detail, users can use their native currency to begin trading and transacting.

Additionally, these

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR