e-Money Brings European Stablecoins on Polygon Network By CoinQuora



e-Money Brings European Stablecoins on Polygon Network



Polygon network is starting off great for Q3.

It is doing so with the e-Money integration.

This integration will bring European stablecoins to the platform.

The Polygon network is gearing up for an exciting Q3 with e-Money integrating onto its network. This integration allows e-Money to introduce its European stablecoins to the network.

As of late, it has been challenging to accept crypto payments and blockchain technology. Especially as the field expands and introduces many online platforms. Also, this expansion came with other physical assets, thus, creating a need for stablecoins.

The e-Money stablecoins include eEUR, eCHF, eSEK, eNOK & eDKK. The reason behind their debut on the platform is to encourage more users within the region to get onto the network. In detail, users can use their native currency to begin trading and transacting.

Additionally, these

