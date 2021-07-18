Dollar firm as Delta virus threat looms over ‘Freedom Day’

Matilda Colman
SINGAPORE — The dollar sat near its

highest levels in months on Monday as the spread of the Delta

coronavirus variant made investors nervous about the global

recovery and sent money into safety.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell to its weakest

against the greenback since December early in the Asia session

and hit a five-month low against the safe-haven yen.

The dollar also rose broadly against Asian currencies.

Daily infections have been surging from the United States

and Europe to Asia and the global seven-day average of new cases

each day is over half a million for the first time since May.

Traders are holding their breath as England lifts most social

curbs.

The Aussie was last down 0.2% at $0.7381 and the

New Zealand dollar also fell 0.2% to $0.6986. The yen,

which rose broadly, was up 0.2% at 109.90 per dollar

and up by about the same margin at 129.69 per euro.

“The market is really trading on the uncertainty in the air

around COVID,” National Australia Bank senior currency

strategist Rodrigo Catril said on the bank’s morning podcast.

“That is the dominant factor,” he said, though adding a

surprise fall in U.S consumer sentiment had also unsettled

investors.

The U.S. dollar index held at 92.729, not far from

last week’s three-month top of 92.832. The euro

fetched $1.1801, just a touch away from last week’s three month

low of $1.1772.

The week’s data calendar is fairly bare until Friday, when

global purchasing managers’ index figures are published, with

policy and virus response expected in focus in the meantime as

lockdowns tighten and expand in Asia.

There is an outside chance China’s benchmark loan prime rate

is lowered on Tuesday and the European Central Bank, which meets

on Thursday, has flagged a guidance tweak.

Sterling, meanwhile, teetered at $1.3755, its lowest

in more than week, as hopes ride on so called “Freedom day” with

England betting its rush to vaccinate the population will mean

people are less likely to fall seriously ill with COVID-19.

Relaxed rules have already been greeted by a mixture of

nerves and excitement by London clubbers in the wee hours, but

the day also begins with epidemiologists skeptical and the prime

minister, finance minister and health minister themselves

isolating as cases spread.

“The Netherlands relaxed all restrictions and saw cases soar

from 500 to 10,000 per day in two weeks, and the government has

had to reverse course and is now waiting nervously to see what

happens to hospitalisations,” said analysts at ANZ Bank.

“The UK’s ‘freedom day’ today has some worried it could have

a similar experience.”

Cryptocurrencies were steady in morning trade, with bitcoin

holding near strong support at $31.590.

Elsewhere the dollar continued its march higher on Asia’s

emerging market currencies, sending the tourism-dependent Thai

baht to a fresh 15-month low and the Malaysian ringgit

to its lowest in nearly a year.

