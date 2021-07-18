Dollar firm as Delta virus threat looms over ‘Freedom Day’

Daily infections have been surging from the United States

The dollar also rose broadly against Asian currencies.

and hit a five-month low against the safe-haven yen.

against the greenback since December early in the Asia session

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell to its weakest

recovery and sent money into safety.

coronavirus variant made investors nervous about the global

highest levels in months on Monday as the spread of the Delta

SINGAPORE — The dollar sat near its

and Europe to Asia and the global seven-day average of new cases

each day is over half a million for the first time since May.

Traders are holding their breath as England lifts most social

curbs.

The Aussie was last down 0.2% at $0.7381 and the

New Zealand dollar also fell 0.2% to $0.6986. The yen,

which rose broadly, was up 0.2% at 109.90 per dollar

and up by about the same margin at 129.69 per euro.

“The market is really trading on the uncertainty in the air

around COVID,” National Australia Bank senior currency

strategist Rodrigo Catril said on the bank’s morning podcast.

“That is the dominant factor,” he said, though adding a

surprise fall in U.S consumer sentiment had also unsettled

investors.

The U.S. dollar index held at 92.729, not far from