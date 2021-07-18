Dollar firm as Delta virus threat looms over ‘Freedom Day’

Article content
SINGAPORE — The dollar sat near its
highest levels in months on Monday as the spread of the Delta
coronavirus variant made investors nervous about the global
recovery and sent money into safety.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell to its weakest
against the greenback since December early in the Asia session
and hit a five-month low against the safe-haven yen.
The dollar also rose broadly against Asian currencies.
Daily infections have been surging from the United States
Article content
and Europe to Asia and the global seven-day average of new cases
each day is over half a million for the first time since May.
Traders are holding their breath as England lifts most social
curbs.
The Aussie was last down 0.2% at $0.7381 and the
New Zealand dollar also fell 0.2% to $0.6986. The yen,
which rose broadly, was up 0.2% at 109.90 per dollar
and up by about the same margin at 129.69 per euro.
“The market is really trading on the uncertainty in the air
around COVID,” National Australia Bank senior currency
strategist Rodrigo Catril said on the bank’s morning podcast.
“That is the dominant factor,” he said, though adding a
surprise fall in U.S consumer sentiment had also unsettled
investors.
The U.S. dollar index held at 92.729, not far from
Article content
last week’s three-month top of 92.832. The euro
fetched $1.1801, just a touch away from last week’s three month
low of $1.1772.
The week’s data calendar is fairly bare until Friday, when
global purchasing managers’ index figures are published, with
policy and virus response expected in focus in the meantime as
lockdowns tighten and expand in Asia.
There is an outside chance China’s benchmark loan prime rate
is lowered on Tuesday and the European Central Bank, which meets
on Thursday, has flagged a guidance tweak.
Sterling, meanwhile, teetered at $1.3755, its lowest
in more than week, as hopes ride on so called “Freedom day” with
England betting its rush to vaccinate the population will mean
people are less likely to fall seriously ill with COVID-19.
Article content
Relaxed rules have already been greeted by a mixture of
nerves and excitement by London clubbers in the wee hours, but
the day also begins with epidemiologists skeptical and the prime
minister, finance minister and health minister themselves
isolating as cases spread.
“The Netherlands relaxed all restrictions and saw cases soar
from 500 to 10,000 per day in two weeks, and the government has
had to reverse course and is now waiting nervously to see what
happens to hospitalisations,” said analysts at ANZ Bank.
“The UK’s ‘freedom day’ today has some worried it could have
a similar experience.”
Cryptocurrencies were steady in morning trade, with bitcoin
holding near strong support at $31.590.
Elsewhere the dollar continued its march higher on Asia’s
Article content
emerging market currencies, sending the tourism-dependent Thai
baht to a fresh 15-month low and the Malaysian ringgit
to its lowest in nearly a year.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0144 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1802 $1.1805 -0.03% -3.40% +1.1814 +1.1801
Dollar/Yen 109.8950 110.0800 -0.18% +6.38% +110.0900 +109.8700
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9193 0.9197 -0.03% +3.92% +0.9199 +0.9186
Sterling/Dollar 1.3756 1.3764 -0.05% +0.70% +1.3767 +1.3748
Dollar/Canadian 1.2627 1.2621 +0.07% -0.82% +1.2636 +1.2614
Aussie/Dollar 0.7381 0.7401 -0.24% -4.02% +0.7403 +0.7373
NZ 0.6987 0.7000 -0.18% -2.69% +0.7004 +0.6976
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
