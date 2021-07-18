DeFi can be halal but not DOGE? Decentralizing Islamic finance By Cointelegraph

Islam has strict rules around finance, and it historically defines currency as commodities with intrinsic value gold, silver, or salt, among others. Waseem Mamlouk, from the DeFi platform Nimbus, argues that government-issued fiat currencies do not have any intrinsic value and may be incompatible with a careful interpretation of Sharia law. This would pose a problem for the burgeoning Islamic finance industry, which aims to produce financial returns in compliance with religious law.

While Islamic scholars have long wrestled with the question of whether cryptocurrency is halal, what if its really fiat that isnt permissible?

