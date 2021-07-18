Crypto offers more freedom, Coinbase CEO responds to DOGE creator By Cointelegraph

Brian Armstrong, co-founder and CEO of Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, took to Twitter to respond to a recent attack on crypto by Dogecoin (DOGE) co-creator Jackson Palmer.

In a Twitter thread on Thursday, Armstrong pointed out some of the biggest benefits of cryptocurrencies like (BTC), stressing that crypto is “simply providing an alternative for people who want more freedom.”