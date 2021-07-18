Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Top Scorer Blockchain-Based Trophy By CoinQuora



© Reuters. Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Top Scorer Blockchain-Based Trophy



Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo won the inaugural blockchain trophy.

The trophy is for Alipay UEFA EURO 2020 top scorer.

Also, Alipay will turn the top scores into digital collectables.

Cristiano Ronaldo came top in the Alipay UEFA EURO 2020 scoring ranking. Notably, part of the award is a blockchain-based trophy. This is the first time the award has included a blockchain trophy.

Notably, the Portuguese football star only played in four matches during the UEFA EURO 2020 series. However, his exceptional skill enabled him to dominate and come out on top with five goals and one assist. Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic came second and Karim Benzema of France came third. In addition, recaps of the top-scoring moments will be turned into NFTs.

The integration of crypto trophies to the awards is a sign of the rise in crypto adoption. It is also proof of the growing relationship between sports and blockchain. For instance, trading platform Crypto.com recently made…

Continue reading on CoinQuora