Circle IPO further legitimizes crypto before regulators, outsiders By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
16

Circle IPO further legitimizes crypto before regulators, outsiders

Amid China’s cryptocurrency crackdown, souring investor sentiment and the United States Federal Reserve chairman blasting stablecoins, there hasn’t been much to cheer about on the crypto front lately, but Circle Internet Financial’s initial public offering announcement in mid-July showed that a crypto startup was still capable of attracting billions of dollars in fresh investments.

Circle’s merger with Concord Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, values Circle at $4.5 billion, and the combined entity is expected to debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CRCL before the end of the year.