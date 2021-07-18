Brazil’s Bolsonaro given all-clear to leave hospital By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony to sign a law for the privatization of state-controlled electricity utility Eletrobras, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo/Fi



BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro received the all-clear on Sunday to leave the Sao Paulo hospital where he has been since Wednesday undergoing treatment for complications following a near-fatal 2018 stabbing.

The Vila Nova Star hospital said in a statement that Bolsonaro will remain under observation from an assistant medical team as an outpatient.

The 66-year-old president was taken to the Sao Paulo hospital for treatment relating to an obstructed intestine following the 2018 knifing. He did not require surgery.

In a live online event on Saturday to mark the opening of a Caixa Economica bank branch in the north of the country, Bolsonaro had said he was feeling fine and itching to get back to work.

“I can’t wait to get back to work, see friends, and really get Brazil moving,” Bolsonaro said.