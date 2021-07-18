Bosch May Close Germany Factory Amid Energy Transition: Merkur

Article content

By Vanessa Dezem

(Bloomberg) —

Robert Bosch GmbH is considering closing a plant in Munich that makes components for cars powered by internal combustion engines, local newspaper Merkur said on Sunday.

Germany’s coming transition from combustion to electric cars will lead to “considerable overcapacity and the need for adjustment,” according to a company spokeswoman cited by Merkur.

Demand for the plant’s products, which include electric fuel pumps and injection valves, will decline in the next couple of years, weakening the site’s competitiveness, according to an internal document quoted by Merkur.