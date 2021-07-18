Big bullish pattern on US dollar index chart puts Bitcoin at risk of losing $30K By Cointelegraph

Big bullish pattern on US dollar index chart puts Bitcoin at risk of losing $30K
Dollar traders have kept a close eye on a potentially bullish “inverse head-and-shoulders” pattern building in the (DXY) chart. Meanwhile, the smell of a stronger greenback is weakening ‘s (BTC) upside case, especially as the flagship cryptocurrency struggles to break out of its current $30,000-35,000 trading range.
In detail, the inverse head-and-shoulders (IH&S) pattern forms after a downtrend. It contains three successive troughs, with the middle trough (head) being the deepest than the other two (shoulders). Ideally, the two shoulders are of equal height and width. All three troughs hang by a price ceiling known as a neckline that serves as resistance.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.