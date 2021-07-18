Asian shares extend losses on renewed virus scare, inflation woes

Article content SYDNEY — Asian shares slipped again on Monday while perceived safe haven assets, including the yen and gold, edged higher as investor risk appetite was soured by fears of rising inflation and a relentless surge in coronavirus cases. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4% for its second straight day of losses. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.3% as did Australia’s benchmark share index. South Korea’s KOSPI was 1% lower while New Zealand’s shares were off 0.4%.

Article content Global economic growth is beginning to show signs of fatigue while many countries, particularly in Asia, are struggling to curb the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus and have been forced into some form of lockdown. The specter of elevated inflation, which the market has long feared, is also haunting investors. Economists at Bank of America have downgraded their forecasts for U.S. economic growth to 6.5% this year, from 7% previously, but maintained their 5.5% forecast for next year. “As for inflation, the bad news is it’s likely to remain elevated near term,” they said in a note, pointing to their latest read from their proprietary inflation meter which remains high. “The good news is…we are likely near the peak, at least for the next few months, as base effects are less favorable and shortage pressures rotate away from goods towards services.”

Article content U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly said any inflation fare-up is expected to be transitory, indicating monetary policy will remain supportive for some while yet. Yet, it’s taking a hard time convincing markets. Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva plc, expects rapid growth and inflation to put some upward pressure on long-term sovereign bond yields. “As such, we prefer to be somewhat underweight duration, mainly through U.S. treasuries,” said Michael Grady, head of investment strategy and chief economist at Aviva Investors. “Overall, we have a neutral view on currencies.” Action in the currency market was muted on Monday. The dollar was barely changed against a basket of major currencies at 92.640.