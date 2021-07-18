Asian currencies weaken, S. Korean won leads losses

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.900 110.08 +0.16

Sing dlr 1.358 1.357 -0.09

Taiwan dlr 28.025 28.005 -0.07

Korean won 1145.900 1139.5 -0.56

Baht 32.870 32.74 -0.40

Peso 50.430 50.35 -0.16

Rupiah 14510.000 14495 -0.10

Rupee 74.560 74.56 0.00

Ringgit 4.212 4.207 -0.12

Yuan 6.481 6.4786 -0.04

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.900 103.24 -6.06

Sing dlr 1.358 1.3209 -2.75

Taiwan dlr 28.025 28.483 +1.63

Korean won 1145.900 1086.20 -5.21

Baht 32.870 29.96 -8.85

Peso 50.430 48.01 -4.80

Rupiah 14510.000 14040 -3.24

Rupee 74.560 73.07 -2.01

Ringgit 4.212 4.0200 -4.56

Yuan 6.481 6.5283 +0.73

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

