Asian currencies weaken, S. Korean won leads losses

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.900 110.08 +0.16

Sing dlr 1.358 1.357 -0.09

Taiwan dlr 28.025 28.005 -0.07

Korean won 1145.900 1139.5 -0.56

Baht 32.870 32.74 -0.40

Peso 50.430 50.35 -0.16

Rupiah 14510.000 14495 -0.10

Rupee 74.560 74.56 0.00

Ringgit 4.212 4.207 -0.12

Yuan 6.481 6.4786 -0.04

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.900 103.24 -6.06

Sing dlr 1.358 1.3209 -2.75

Taiwan dlr 28.025 28.483 +1.63

Korean won 1145.900 1086.20 -5.21

Baht 32.870 29.96 -8.85

Peso 50.430 48.01 -4.80

Rupiah 14510.000 14040 -3.24

Rupee 74.560 73.07 -2.01

Ringgit 4.212 4.0200 -4.56

Yuan 6.481 6.5283 +0.73

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)