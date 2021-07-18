Artist Damien Hirst says NFTs are like ‘the invention of paper’ By Cointelegraph



Cointelegraph Exclusive: Artist Damien Hirst says NFTs are like ‘the invention of paper’



Damien Hirst, a contemporary artist known around the world, talked about similarities and differences between artwork and fiat currency as he prepared to drop 10,000 NFTs tied to his physical paintings.

Speaking with Cointelegraph’s Andrew Thurman at his London studio in May, Hirst answered questions in a magic 8-ball fashion, by opening up one of the boxes containing hundreds of sheets of his The Currency artwork collection and reading a sentence off the back of the paper. Though the immediate answers were not always on topic — is Satoshi really a cliche? — the artist laughed at the absurdity continued to voice his thoughts on money and art.

