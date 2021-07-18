Adele NBA Finals Photos

Adele, plz drop your haircare routine.
The singer usually doesn’t make public appearances a ton, but decided to bless us with a look that featured a bleached Vivienne Westwood coat last night.
For one, I would just like to point out how unbelievably healthy her hair looks:
The movement!
She even waved around a ‘lil sports towel!
As for who she was with, she’s sitting next to LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul.
Of course, the fans loved it:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!