Adele NBA Finals Photos

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
24

Adele, plz drop your haircare routine.

Important sports news: Adele attended the NBA finals looking fab.


Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

The singer usually doesn’t make public appearances a ton, but decided to bless us with a look that featured a bleached Vivienne Westwood coat last night.


Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

For one, I would just like to point out how unbelievably healthy her hair looks:


Christian Petersen / Getty Images

The movement!


Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

She even waved around a ‘lil sports towel!


Christian Petersen / Getty Images

As for who she was with, she’s sitting next to LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul.


Christian Petersen / Getty Images

The two are ~ rumored ~ to be dating.

Of course, the fans loved it:


Ronald Martinez / Getty Images


Ronald Martinez / Getty Images


Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

