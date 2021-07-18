A Billionaire Fund Manager Says Bitcoin Will Drop Below $23K By CoinQuora

© Reuters. A Billionaire Fund Manager Says Bitcoin Will Drop Below $23K
- Doubleline Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said BTC would drop below the $23K level.
- He said that in the longer term, the dollar is doomed.
The billionaire fund manager and Doubleline Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said that the price of bitcoin would drop below the $23K level.
According to an interview, Gundlach talked about his vision for bitcoin and the U.S. dollar.
Gundlach predicted that the price of BTC would fall below $23k. But before that, he said that the chart on bitcoin looks pretty scary. Also, he added that it fell a lot from $60,000 down to around $31,500, and it looks like a massive head-and-shoulders top.
As and the crypto market are struggling to recover, the Doubleline CEO said,
I’m not a big believer in head-and-shoulders tops, but this one looks pretty convincing. Turning neutral at $23,000 was obviously too early, but I’ve g…
