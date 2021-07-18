A Billionaire Fund Manager Says Bitcoin Will Drop Below $23K By CoinQuora



A Billionaire Fund Manager Says Bitcoin Will Drop Below $23K



Doubleline Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said BTC would drop below the $23K level.

He said that in the longer term, the dollar is doomed.

The billionaire fund manager and Doubleline Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said that the price of bitcoin would drop below the $23K level.

According to an interview, Gundlach talked about his vision for bitcoin and the U.S. dollar.

Gundlach predicted that the price of BTC would fall below $23k. But before that, he said that the chart on bitcoin looks pretty scary. Also, he added that it fell a lot from $60,000 down to around $31,500, and it looks like a massive head-and-shoulders top.

As and the crypto market are struggling to recover, the Doubleline CEO said,