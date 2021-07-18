31 Ways The MCU Could’ve Been Different

13.

Tom Hiddleston revealed that Loki’s death in Thor: The Dark World was supposed to be permanent. He said that “Chris [Hemsworth] and I played that scene for real,” and that it was supposed to be the natural conclusion of Loki’s redemptive arc, where he would save his brother and Jane Foster but sacrifice himself in the process. However, when the death scene was shown to test audiences, they refused to accept that it wasn’t another one of Loki’s tricks. So the creative team made it so: At the end of the film, Loki is sitting on Odin’s throne in disguise, a twist that Hiddleston said worked because “I didn’t even know it was a twist!“