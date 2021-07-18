29 Actors Who Also Directed Episodes Of Their TV Shows

I can eat and watch TV at the same time, so…one might call me multi-talented, too.
1.
James Lafferty, One Tree Hill
2.
Matthew Gray Gubler, Criminal Minds
3.
Kevin McKidd, Grey’s Anatomy
4.
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
5.
Troian Bellisario, Pretty Little Liars
6.
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
7.
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
8.
Bryan Cranston, Malcolm in the Middle and Breaking Bad
9.
Ian Somerhalder, The Vampire Diaries
10.
Paul Wesley, The Vampire Diaries
11.
Charles Michael Davis, The Originals
12.
Tyler Posey, Teen Wolf
13.
Mädchen Amick, Riverdale
14.
Jake Johnson, New Girl
15.
Lamorne Morris, New Girl
16.
Nick Offerman, Parks and Recreation
17.
David Schwimmer, Friends
18.
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
19.
Stephanie Beatriz, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
20.
Melissa Fumero, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
21.
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
22.
America Ferrera, Superstore
23.
Ben Feldman, Superstore
24.
Randall Park, Fresh Off the Boat
25.
Julie Bowen, Modern Family
26.
Lana Parrilla, Once Upon a Time
27.
Matthew Morrison, Glee
28.
David Ramsey, Arrow
29.
And finally, Caity Lotz, Legends of Tomorrow
