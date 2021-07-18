29 Actors Who Also Directed Episodes Of Their TV Shows



Toni Anne Barson / FilmMagic via Getty Images



The episodes he directed: “Show Me How to Live” (6×22), “I and Love and You” (7×07), “Nobody Taught Us to Quit” (8×05), and “Catastrophe and the Cure” (9×06)

Lafferty starred as Nathan Scott, one of the leads of One Tree Hill, for 182 episodes. Since then, he’s directed episodes of The Royals as well as seven episodes of his series Everyone Is Doing Great, which he also wrote with costar (and fellow OTH alum) Stephen Colletti.