27 Celebrities Who Called Out Their Critics

“It’s a little desperate for a grown man to be bad-mouthing someone they don’t know.” —Cara Delevingne

Oftentimes, when a celebrity garners criticism, it’s well deserved. However, when they’re criticized for inconsequential things, such as their weight or the way they dress, a smart or sassy clapback is well deserved.

Here are 27 celebs who had the perfect reponse to their unfair critics:

1.

When a Twitter troll told Janelle Monáe to “stop being so soulful and be sexy,” they replied, “I’m not for male consumption.”


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

“Sit down,” she told the troll, who replied, “Yes, ma’am.” 

2.

On the Oscar red carpet, a Sky interviewer said Get Out was nominated for Best Picture because it “ticked a lot of boxes in some ways,” and Daniel Kaluuya replied, “They’re not boxes though. Articulating a Black experience is not a box.”


Pool / Getty Images

“We’re articulating our truth. We’re human beings,” he told the reporter.

3.

When Harry Styles wore a dress on the cover of Vogue, conservative pundit Candace Owens tweeted, “Bring back manly men,” so he posted an Instagram picture of himself eating a banana using her words as the caption.

4.

Lizzo shared a workout video on TikTok, reminding people who criticize her weight that she’s “working out to have my ideal body type.”


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“Health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside, and a lot of y’all need to do a fucking cleanse for your insides,” she said

5.

When podcaster Amanda Richards called her “the fat girl from Bridgerton” and criticized her for wearing a cardigan at the Golden Globes, Nicola Coughlan pointed out that her look was inspired by the way designer Molly Goddard styled it on the runway.

6.

At the SAG Awards, a TNT reporter asked Mayim Bialik how many people think she can do calculus like her Big Bang Theory character, and she answered, “I actually was trained in calculus for several years. I’m a neuroscientist.”


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“You may not have known that,” she added

7.

During an interview, Ellen tried to call out Dakota Johnson for not inviting her to her birthday party, but Dakota clarified, “That’s not the truth, Ellen. You were invited.”


Jc Olivera / WireImage / Via Getty

“Last time I was on the show, you gave me a bunch of shit about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited,” she continued. “I didn’t even know you liked me.”

8.

When a random Twitter user told Gigi Hadid to “practice how to walk properly instead of having a new boyfriend every two weeks,” she replied, “My walk can always get better; I hope the unrelated bitterness in your heart can too.”


Taylor Hill / Getty Images

She also pointed out that she’d “dated three guys in three years.” 

9.

Taylor Swift wrote “Blank Space” as a response to the media painting her as the “psycho serial dating girl.”


Big Machine Productions / Via youtube.com

“It got pretty out of control there for a couple of years because…every article would be like, ‘Taylor Swift standing near guy…watch out, guy!'” she joked before performing the song at the Grammy Museum

10.

Piers Morgan continuously bullied and belittled Jameela Jamil on Twitter, even mocking her health issues, so she simply blocked him.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

“He’s using his platform ONLY to perpetuate the hateful emotional violence that leads to the nervous breakdown of young, vulnerable people,” she posted. “I expose his name to a new young audience when I tweet him, which endangers them.”

11.

Gabourey Sidibe jokingly let the people who were hating on her Golden Globes look know that she most definitely “cried about it on that private jet on my way to my dream job.”


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

Later, she said, “Everyone is so wonderful and supportive of my shade!”

12.

When some people began boycotting his movies because he was vocal about his opposition to former president Trump, Samuel L. Jackson said, “If you never went to another movie I did in my life, I’m not going to lose any money.”


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I already cashed that check,” he told Esquire.

13.

While reflecting on the criticism she received for being “too thin,” Emma Stone said, “It bothers me because I care so much about young girls. We’re shaming each other and we’re shaming ourselves, and it sucks.”


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She told USA Today, “When I make a comment about someone or I choose to gossip about someone and speculate about their body or their life or their face, it’s usually a reflection of something I’m feeling myself.”

14.

While Demi Lovato was struggling with an eating disorder, their previous team made them eat watermelon covered in fat-free whipped cream instead of birthday cake, so after signing on with a new manager, they wrote “Melon Cake.”


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The song goes, “There was a time where the cat and mouse tried to make me Barbie-sized, and I obliged.”

15.

When commenters criticized Dwyane Wade’s 12-year-old child for wearing fake nails in a family photo, he responded, “I’ve been chosen to lead my family, not y’all.”

16.

Bebe Rexha called out the designers who refused to dress her for the Grammy Awards because she wasn’t a runway size, saying, “If a size 6/8 is ‘too big’…then I don’t wanna wear your fucking dresses.”


Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Revisiting the issue on The Jonathan Ross Show, she said, “They need to include everyone, even if you’re thinner. You need to show love to every body type.”

17.

When a Twitter troll called Zendaya “ugly,” she responded with this stunning photo.


@zendaya / Via Twitter: @Zendaya

In response, the hater asked her to follow them so they could send her a debut.

18.

When people kept asking Rowan Blanchard if she was depressed because she preferred not to smile in her Instagram pictures, she responded, “I don’t think people realize how rude and hurtful it can be to just see comments where people say, ‘Are you depressed?’ when depression is a serious and personal thing that affects a ton of people.”


George Pimentel / Getty Images

She continued, “Funny how people think my Instagram means I’m depressed, yet when people who are actually depressed talk about their depression people make light of it and say that they are ‘overreacting.'”

19.

Richard Madden told Style that Cara Delevingne seemed “unprofessional” and “ungrateful” in an interview she did to promote Paper Towns, so she responded by tweeting, “I have no idea who you are, but I think it’s a little desperate for a grown man to be bad-mouthing someone they don’t know.”


Dominique Charriau / WireImage / Via Getty

“If you really want attention that badly, try focusing on your own work and not other people’s,” she added.

He later responded that he had “nothing but respect” for her.

20.

When former president Donald Trump left the White House, Greta Thunberg called him “a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future” — a play on his response to her passionate UN speech.


Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images

Trump, who’d been banned from Twitter and Instagram by then, couldn’t respond.

21.

Kendall Jenner responded to criticism that she only became a successful model because of her family’s name with a Mean Girls–inspired “Burn Book” video.


Dazed / Via youtube.com

She told Dazed, “For me, getting into [high fashion] and being taken seriously was something that needed to be figured out…I had to do some of the best shows to say, ‘Yo, this is what I’m doing and here I am, proving it.’”

22.

When a Twitter troll responded to the news that Mindy Kaling had been cast as Velma in a Scooby-Doo series with an image of Michael Scott shouting no, the actor replied, “I wrote the episode of The Office this GIF is from.”


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Not only did Mindy write for The Office, but she also played Kelly Kapoor. 

23.

Simone Biles wore a sequin goat — representing that she’s the Greatest of All Time — on her gymnastics leotard to “hit back at the haters.”


Jamie Squire / Getty Images

She told Marie Claire, “[The haters] were joking like, ‘I swear, if she put a goat on her leo, blah, blah, blah.’ That would make them so angry. And then I was like, ‘Oh, that’s actually a good idea. Let’s make the haters hate it, and the fans love it.’ And so that’s exactly what we did and why we did it.”

24.

When Star magazine twisted a picture of Sofía Vergara without her wedding ring into a story about her cheating, she reposted the cover with the caption, “If [the editor] is going to have my ring removed to create a ‘fake news,’ he should have made sure that he removed from social media all the other pictures of that award night in Rome where I’m wearing it.”


George Pimentel / Getty Images

“By the way, that’s my friend [and] the producer of the movie Bent that I was shooting in Rome and who came to spend Easter at my home the week later,” she added to clarify who the “other man” in the pictures was.

25.

When the Daily Beast asked Kristen Stewart how she felt about people judging her acting ability after watching Twilight, she said, “And that’s cool! Just don’t watch my movies.”


Tibrina Hobson / FilmMagic / Via Getty

“Honestly, I don’t care. It’s fine. I’m really happy doing what I’m doing,” she said.

26.

At a press conference after her US Open win, a reporter asked Serena Williams why she wasn’t smiling, so she replied, “To be perfectly honest with you, I don’t want to be here.”


Alex Goodlett / Getty Images

She continued, “I just want to be in bed right now, and I have to wake up early to practice… You guys keep asking me the same questions.”

27.

And finally, at the Hollywood Film Awards, a reporter asked Keira Knightley how she balances her career and her personal life, and she responded, “Are you going to ask all the men that tonight?”


Christopher Polk / Getty Images for DCP

“I think in the same way that everybody else does,” she continued. “You do the work that you love, and you make sure that you have time for your life and the people who are important to you.”

