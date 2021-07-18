25 Celebrities With A Lot Of Children

I’m exhausted just looking at these pictures.
Before we get this started, my idea of a big family is anyone with four or more kids. Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, and before you scream at me in the comments, I just want to say that I hope you enjoy.
1.
James Van Der Beek: Five Kids
Here’s his big ole’ blonde family:
And here they are washing their dishes in the backyard:
2.
Nick Cannon: Seven Kids
3.
Taylor Hanson: Seven Kids
He had his seventh kid in December 2020. Her name is Maybellene Alma Joy:
FYI, Isaac has three kids:
5.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: Six kids
6.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Four Kids
Here he is celebrating his twins’ birthday:
And here they are celebrating his birthday:
Here are five of them on Father’s Day in Michigan with Madonna’s dad:
8.
Tori Spelling: Five Kids
Here they are on Mother’s Day:
9.
Eddie Murphy: 10 Kids
10.
Mel Gibson: Nine Kids
11.
Rosie O’Donnell: Five Kids
12.
Sean “Diddy” Combs: Six Kids
Here’s a bunch of them playing the piano together:
13.
Master P: Nine Kids
14.
Offset: Four, Soon to Be Five Kids
15.
Jim Gaffigan: Five Kids
16.
Rod Stewart: Eight Kids
Here’s Rod with four mothers of his children:
And here’s just a bunch of ’em:
17.
Mick Jagger: Eight Kids
This is his 4-year-old son, Dev:
And here are all four of his boys together:
18.
Duane “Dog” Chapman: 12 Kids
And this is his youngest daughter, Bonnie Jo:
19.
Kevin Costner: Seven Kids
20.
Kevin Federline: Six Kids
21.
Shaquille O’Neal: Five Kids
22.
Chris O’Donnell: Five Kids
Here’s a picture of five of them jumping from a cliff:
23.
Gordon Ramsay: Five Kids
His oldest is 23 and his youngest is 2:
24.
Elon Musk: Six Kids
He has five with his ex-wife and one with Grimes.
25.
And Last, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin: 72 Kids
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!