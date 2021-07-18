25 Celebrities With A Lot Of Children

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
16

I’m exhausted just looking at these pictures.

Before we get this started, my idea of a big family is anyone with four or more kids. Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, and before you scream at me in the comments, I just want to say that I hope you enjoy.

1.

James Van Der Beek: Five Kids

Here’s his big ole’ blonde family:

And here they are washing their dishes in the backyard:

2.

Nick Cannon: Seven Kids


Erik Mcgregor / LightRocket via Getty Images

In the past singular year, he’s had four kids.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

3.

Taylor Hanson: Seven Kids

He had his seventh kid in December 2020. Her name is Maybellene Alma Joy:

FYI, Isaac has three kids:

5.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: Six kids


Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Netflix

6.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Four Kids

Here he is celebrating his twins’ birthday:

And here they are celebrating his birthday:

Here are five of them on Father’s Day in Michigan with Madonna’s dad:

8.

Tori Spelling: Five Kids

Here they are on Mother’s Day:

9.

Eddie Murphy: 10 Kids


David Livingston / Getty Images

Here’s a bunch of them on the red carpet.

10.

Mel Gibson: Nine Kids


Google

No photo proof. Just this janky screenshot from Google.

11.

Rosie O’Donnell: Five Kids

12.

Sean “Diddy” Combs: Six Kids

Here’s a bunch of them playing the piano together:

13.

Master P: Nine Kids


Matthew Simmons / Getty Images

This is a picture of some of them.

14.

Offset: Four, Soon to Be Five Kids

15.

Jim Gaffigan: Five Kids

16.

Rod Stewart: Eight Kids

Here’s Rod with four mothers of his children:

And here’s just a bunch of ’em:

17.

Mick Jagger: Eight Kids

This is his 4-year-old son, Dev:

And here are all four of his boys together:

18.

Duane “Dog” Chapman: 12 Kids

And this is his youngest daughter, Bonnie Jo:

19.

Kevin Costner: Seven Kids


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Here are three of them in 2015. Otherwise, that’s all I got.

20.

Kevin Federline: Six Kids


Mindy Small / FilmMagic / Getty Images

That’s some powerful sperm there.

21.

Shaquille O’Neal: Five Kids


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

22.

Chris O’Donnell: Five Kids


Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

Here’s a picture of five of them jumping from a cliff:

23.

Gordon Ramsay: Five Kids

His oldest is 23 and his youngest is 2:

24.

Elon Musk: Six Kids


Jose Colon / Getty Images

He has five with his ex-wife and one with Grimes.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️
•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &amp;/or Artificial intelligence)
•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍
+
(A=Archangel, my favorite song)
(⚔️🐁 metal rat)


Twitter: @Grimezsz

25.

And Last, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin: 72 Kids


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Universal Pictures

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR