US financial agencies will meet to discuss the future impact of stablecoins By Cointelegraph

US financial agencies will meet to discuss the future impact of stablecoins
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen announced plans to convene the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets, or PWG, as well as the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to discuss possible interagency work with regard to stablecoins. The meeting is set to take place on Monday July 19.
Secretary Yellen said:
